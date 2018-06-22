English

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of London's Charing Cross station

    London, Jun 22: London's Charing Cross railway station was on Friday evacuated during the rush hour after a man climbed onto the rail tracks and claimed he had a bomb, media reports said.

    Armed police have been called to deal with the man on the tracks, the BBC reported.

    File photo of a London station
    Witnesses described several police vehicles descending upon Charing Cross station, through which both overground and underground trains run, where passengers were told to "move away" as the station was evacuated, the Telegraph reported.

    "We are currently dealing with an incident at Charing Cross station following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb," the British Transport Police said.

    Officers detained the man, but there is still a heavy policy presence at the scene, the report said. Scotland Yard said they were called to assist the British Transport Police at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man "acting suspiciously".

    There is disruption to services, with no trains and reduced underground services, and passengers are asked to check before travelling.

    PTI

    london bomb threat united kingdom

