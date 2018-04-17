Bodies of missing Indian-American family members recovered

The Mendocino Sheriff in California has recovered the bodies of all four family members of an Indian family from the Eel River in Leggett North California by Sunday night. Sandeep Thottapilly (41), Soumya Thottapilly (38), Siddhant Thottapilly (12) and Saachi Thottapilly (9) went missing after the car in which the family was travelling fell into the river on April 6.

The police release stated that at approximately 4:00 PM water searchers located the body of a juvenile male submerged in the Eel River approximately 6 miles north of the reported crash site (downstream). Once the body was recovered it was identified as being Siddhant Thottapilly (12), the remaining missing member of the Thottapilly family.

The bodies of Sandeep Thottapilly and Saachi Thottapilly were recovered from inside the vehicle on Sunday. On April 15, The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division was able to identify the adult female recovered from the Eel River as being Soumya Thottapilly.

An autopsy is expected to be performed this week as part of the investigation into the incident. According to the statement, the search consisted of 21 water searchers which included 2 Jet Ski teams, 2 Boat teams and several Kayak/Carlson board teams.

The family was on a road trip to Portland, Oregon and coming back to their home in California, when they went missing. They were reported missing on April 8 when they failed to show up for a visit to their relatives' place in San Jose.

