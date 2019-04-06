'BJP's attempt to win polls through war hysteria backfired': Imran Khan

  • search
    Islamabad, Apr 06: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has backfired.

    File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan
    File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet."

    Earlier a leading American magazine reported that US count of the F-16s with Pakistan has found that none of them is missing, contradicting India's claim that one of its fighter jets shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial dogfight on February 27.

    "A US count of Pakistan's F-16 fleet has found that all the jets are present and accounted for, a direct contradiction to India's claim that it shot down one of the fighter jets during a February clash," Lara Seligman of the magazine reported on Thursday.

    The count of the F-16 fighter planes in Pakistan has been completed, and "all aircraft were present and accounted for," an unnamed defence official was quoted as saying by the magazine.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the suicide bomber of JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. India launched a counter-terror operation against a JeM training camp in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
