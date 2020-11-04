Biden camp pessimistic about Florida, optimistic in Ohio

US Election 2020 to see highest voter turnout in a century as over 160 mn votes expected to be cast

Washington, Nov 04: The Joe Biden campaign offered a pessimistic note about their chances in Florida on Tuesday evening.

However the campaign was seeing results in the Cincinnati suburbs and this is an optimistic sign for Biden in Ohio.

We said that Florida was going to be close and it is. We also said we did not have to win it and that remains true, a Biden campaign aide told The Washington Post.

US Election 2020 Results: Counting of votes begin in US; Biden takes early lead

CNN has projected that Biden will win Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland and Massachusetts. It also projected that Trump will win North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Trump's lead in Florida is crucial for him if he wants to keep his hopes of retaining the presidency. Meanwhile the Democrats are looking to Ohio and North Carolina where wins for Biden could take him to the White House.

CNN said that a win for Trump in Florida would keep his hopes alive for a second term.

The Democrats on the other hand have a concern n Miami-Dade County where Biden is currently underperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 mark.