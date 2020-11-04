YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Biden camp pessimistic about Florida, optimistic in Ohio

    By
    |

    Washington, Nov 04: The Joe Biden campaign offered a pessimistic note about their chances in Florida on Tuesday evening.

    However the campaign was seeing results in the Cincinnati suburbs and this is an optimistic sign for Biden in Ohio.

    Biden camp pessimistic about Florida, optimistic in Ohio

    We said that Florida was going to be close and it is. We also said we did not have to win it and that remains true, a Biden campaign aide told The Washington Post.

    US Election 2020 Results: Counting of votes begin in US; Biden takes early lead

    CNN has projected that Biden will win Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland and Massachusetts. It also projected that Trump will win North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

    Trump's lead in Florida is crucial for him if he wants to keep his hopes of retaining the presidency. Meanwhile the Democrats are looking to Ohio and North Carolina where wins for Biden could take him to the White House.

    CNN said that a win for Trump in Florida would keep his hopes alive for a second term.

    The Democrats on the other hand have a concern n Miami-Dade County where Biden is currently underperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 mark.

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections joe biden

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X