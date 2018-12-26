  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Authorities step up security checks after US state dept warns of terror attack in Barcelona

    By
    |

    Barcelona, Dec 26: Lawkeepers in the Spanish city of Barcelona have stepped up security checks following a security warning from the US Department of State over possible terror attacks.

    Authorities step up security checks after US state dept warns of terror attack in Barcelona
    Representational Image

    The sudden warning from the state department came in the form of a tweet on December 23 in which travellers were advised to "exercise heightened caution around areas of vehicle movement, including buses". The tweet also said that the terrorists could carry out the attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs and other public spots. IntelNews said it is rare for the state department to issue warnings for specific locations, unless Washington "is in possession of critical intelligence pointing to the possibility of a terrorist attack".

    Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, the province in Spain which has been witnessing a political instability over a secession movement.

    Miquel Buch, Minister of the Interior for Catalonia region, told a radio station in Barcelona hours after the warning that local authorities were assessing the warning issued by the state department. Deployment of police personnel increased around transportation hubs and tourist spots throughout the city including Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Gothic Quarter and Las Ramblas pedestrian Boulevard, the local media reported.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad police arrests accused Md Farooq Shaikh in 2002 Akshardham Temple attack case

    Although there was no precise information over the possible terror attack, Catalonian media reports said on Tuesday, December 25, that it could be a vehicular attack by Islamists during the Christmas holiday season. Using vehicles as means of terror attack has been on the rise across Europe of late.

    In August last year, a 22-year-old Morocco-born Islamist named Younes Abouyaaqoub ran a van into large crowds of tourists at Las Ramblas, killing 14 and injuring nearly 150. It was followed by another vehicle attack by five men in Cambrils, a small seaside town located south of Barcelona, killing one. All the perpetrators were members of the Islamic State and were shot by the security forces.

    Read more about:

    barcelona spain terrorism usa security police islamic state

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue