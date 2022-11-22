YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Australian parliament passes free trade pact with India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Canberra, Nov 22: Less than a week after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Bali, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations has been passed by the Australian Parliament.

    Australian parliament passes free trade pact with India
    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Australian PM took to Twitter and wrote, "Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament."

    In his Twitter post, the Australian PM tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their meeting's picture on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

    UK remains committed to trade deal with India: Rishi SunakUK remains committed to trade deal with India: Rishi Sunak

    This comes when PM Albanese on November 18 announced that he would visit India in March 2023.

    "I also met with Prime Minister Modi of India, where we discussed the finalization of the closer economic cooperation agreement between Australia and India, which we regard as being very important for expanding the economic relationship between Australia and India. I will visit India in March," said Albanese while addressing the presser on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

    The Australian PM had also said, "We'll take a business delegation to India. And that will be an important visit and an upgrade in the relationship that we have between our two nations."

    On talking about the trade agreements, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said last week, "The quality of this Agreement, in terms of market access and opportunity for Australian businesses, demonstrates India's commitment to our bilateral economic partnership," according to an ANI report.

    PM Modi was instrumental in forging consensus at G20 Summit: White House top official hails IndiaPM Modi was instrumental in forging consensus at G20 Summit: White House top official hails India

    The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was signed on April 2.

    Notably, PM Modi met the Australian PM on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali recently.

    Comments

    More FREE TRADE AGREEMENT News  

    Read more about:

    free trade agreement g20 summit australia

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X