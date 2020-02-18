  • search
    Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president

    Kabul, Feb 18: Afghan politician Ashraf Ghani has secured another term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released on Tuesday by the country's election commission, he became the president second time.

    According to PT report, the Afghan election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul, "The election commission... declares Mr Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 per cent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan."

    The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

    Ghani wins majority in Afghanistan polls

    Ghani was the President of Afghanistan, elected on 21 September 2014. After the result of the September 28, 2019 poll released on Tuesday by the country's election commission he won for the second time as the Afghan president.

    Ghani is an anthropologist by education, he previously served as Minister of Finance and the Chancellor of Kabul University.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
