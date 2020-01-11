  • search
    As India corrected a historical wrong, Pak bar association bars non-Muslims from contesting polls

    Islamabad, Jan 11: The Multan bar association has passed a resolution forbidding non-Muslim lawyers including the Ahmadis to take part in the Bar Council elections.

    The resolution was presented by the lawyers of the district bar association of Multan. The lawyers contesting the elections would need to produce an affidavit to prove their faith in Islam, according to a report in Naya Daur.

    This comes in the wake of India amending the citizenship law to give rights to persecuted minorities.

    The Bill gives rights to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the countries mentioned above. Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that the Hindus need a home. There are many Hindus who are living in India from the days of partition, without rights. Where can they go other than India. This is a much welcome Bill, Bhushan also adds.

    The new law provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Several such persons are living in India since the time of partition and are without any legal rights. The Modi government says that this law is aimed at correcting a historical wrong.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
