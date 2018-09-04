AR Rahman donates Rs 1 Crore to Kerala relief fund

Orlando, Sep 4: Grammy and Academy Award winning musician AR Rahman and his trope had donated Rs One Crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Rahman took to Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday, post his performance in Washington. He wrote: "From my artistes and me touring the USA ..to our brothers and sisters of Kerala ! May this small offering help in providing you some relief!"

May this small offering help in providing you some relief!

Rahman performed at Live Concert 2018 Orlando for the Benefit of Kerala Flood Relief Fund with well-known singers - Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Mano, Haricharan, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan.

Kerala CM relief fund has got Rs 1,032 Crore till September 2.