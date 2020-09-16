Apple launches new iPad Air with touch ID build, 8th Gen iPad and Apple One

Madhuri Adnal

California, Sep 15: Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad 8th gen and iPad Air during a launch event. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the virtual press conference from Apple Park, the company's headquarters in California.

Apple announced the eighth-generation version of its basic iPad. It comes with an A12 Bionic chip. It will be available in space gray, silver, and gold colors in both 32GB and 128GB configurations. Preorders for the new eighth-generation iPad start today, ahead of a release on September 18th.

Apple claims it is 2X faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, 3x Android tablet, 6x Chromebook. Apple says it's a 40 percent faster CPU and has a 2X jump in graphics. Apple iPad 8th generation is priced starting $329.

The company also launched iPad Air. It comes in four colour options. It features a 10.9-inch retina display. The new iPad Air's power button features the Touch ID on top of it.

Apple claims the new iPad Air is powered by an A14 chipset. It is the first 5-nanometer chip in the industry. The A14 chip packs 11.8 billion transistors. Apple also claims it has 2X faster graphics performance. The A14 chip makes the new iPad Air 40 percent faster than the previous generation iPad Air. It also features USB-C.

The new iPad Air will start at $599, available from the next month. India prices and availability will come soon.

Features of new iPad Air:

Standard Touch ID home button

7MP front and 12MP back cameras

4K 60p video recording

Stereo speakers too

Apple One

Apple One has been priced at $15 per month for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud. There's a family plan too at $20 per month with 200GB iCloud. There's a Premier plan for Apple One with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ at $30 per month and 2TB iCloud storage, which will be available only in regions that have all Apple services.