    Apple iPhone 11 launch date, price, features revealed: Here’s what to expect

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Apple on Friday officially announced that it will be launching its next-generation iPhones on September 10 at the company's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

    Apple iPhone 11 launch date, price

    Apple will showcase its latest iPhones, dubbed as iPhone 11. The company is expected to launch at least three new iPhones (11, 11 Max and 11R) which will succeed iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

    New iPhones release date

    iPhone 11 launch date: September 10, 2019

    iPhone 11 pre-order date: September 13, 2019

    iPhone 11 release date: September 20, 2019

    New iPhone 11 features:

    Just like every year, the new iPhones will bring several improvements over the predecessor.

    The camera of the new iPhones is said to be getting a big update. It is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera set up and the XS model might also feature a bigger 6.1-inch display screen than its predecessor that owns a 5.8-inch display. Apart from that, the new series of iPhones to come with better imaging capabilities and a more powerful processor, Bionic A13.

    The number of camera sensors will also be increased to accommodate an additional ultra-wide angle sensor.

    Apple will also improve facial recognition technology, also known as FaceID, on the new iPhones.

    While every other major phone brand is talking 5G - it's widely expected Apple will not launch a 5G phone, instead waiting until 2020 to include the next generation mobile technology in their devices.

    New iPhone 11 price

    According to reports, the price of the smartphones for the Indian audience will be announced right after the event. The base variants of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 max/pro will lie between Rs 69,999 and Rs 84,999.

    New iPhone 11 battery

    A rumor has some actual number predictions: the iPhone 11 will pack a 3,200mAh battery (up from an estimated 2,658mAh), the iPhone 11 Max will get 3,500mAh (up from 3,174mAh), and the iPhone 11R will get 3,000mAh (slightly higher than the 2,942mAh of the iPhone XR). But it will be hard to ascertain how true these are given Apple's reluctance to share the exact capacity of each iPhone.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
