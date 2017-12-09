Anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: Second Palestinian killed

Gaza City, Dec 9: A second Palestinian was killed in Gaza on Saturday in clashes with Israeli forces sparked by President Donald Trump's plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, the health ministry in the enclave said.

A statement from Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra announced the death of "Maher Atallah, 54, in the northern Gaza Strip who was injured in clashes this evening".

Another man died in clashes along the border earlier today.

After US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Israeli military said it was deploying reinforcements to the occupied West Bank.

Amid reports of clashes in the region following his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, US President Donald Trump has called for calm and moderation in the Middle East, said the White House.

PTI