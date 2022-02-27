From IPL to CoWin: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2021

How much do Facebook, Google earn from India? Here's what BJP lawmaker says

Do you know this was the most searched math problem by Indians on Google in 2021. Can you answer it?

How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year

After YouTube, now Google bars RT, other Russian State media outlets from receiving Ad revenue

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Feb 27: After Youtube, Google on Sunday barred Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, YouTube officially cut off all ad revenue for RT and several other Russian state-owned media channels following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

The company suspended RT and several other Russian accounts on Saturday, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The removal comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin authorizing a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, involving launching airstrikes across the country and pushing forces into the country's capital of Kyiv.

"In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we're taking a number of actions," the spokesperson said. "We're pausing a number of channels' ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions. We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels. And in response to a government request, we've restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine."

The YouTube announcement follows Meta similarly restricting Russian state-owned media from monetizing content on Facebook. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, first announced the effort on Twitter on Friday, noting that the changes will continue rolling out throughout the weekend.

"We are taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation on our services in the region and continuing to consult with outside experts," a Meta spokesperson told Insider on Friday.