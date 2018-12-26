  • search
    After spending 197 days in space, astronaut struggles to walk a short distance on Earth

    Washington, Dec 25: Man has learnt the knowledge to conquer space but soon after returning to Earth, he might struggle to do a simple job: to walk. The same happened with astronaut AJ (Drew) Feustel recently who after returning to Earth after spending 197 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), posted a video of himself struggling to negotiate with the planet's gravity and even walk a short distance.

    The video was recorded on October 5 and Feustel gave the following caption with the video: "Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel."

    Nasa said Feustel, Expedition 56 commander, and Flight Engineer Ricky Arnold completed the sixth spacewalk at the ISS this year. The video made quite an impact on the social media with many of the netizens even wishing Feustel a speedy recovery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 9:23 [IST]
