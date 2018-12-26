After spending 197 days in space, astronaut struggles to walk a short distance on Earth

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 25: Man has learnt the knowledge to conquer space but soon after returning to Earth, he might struggle to do a simple job: to walk. The same happened with astronaut AJ (Drew) Feustel recently who after returning to Earth after spending 197 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), posted a video of himself struggling to negotiate with the planet's gravity and even walk a short distance.

The video was recorded on October 5 and Feustel gave the following caption with the video: "Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel."

Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

Also Read | Russia to train Indian astronaut for Gaganyaan mission

Nasa said Feustel, Expedition 56 commander, and Flight Engineer Ricky Arnold completed the sixth spacewalk at the ISS this year. The video made quite an impact on the social media with many of the netizens even wishing Feustel a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Thank you Mr Feustel for your sharing. We don't know how difficult it is. But you achived it, good job! — Clemens (@metanoya_) December 21, 2018

Congratulations! I hope you made a speedy recovery. — Matt (@golden_shogun) December 21, 2018

Fascinating. This is a tough test - you look pretty good here, Drew! — spasmunkey (@spasmunkey) December 21, 2018

Wow! That’s remarkable thanks. — seaelem (@seaelem1) December 22, 2018