Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani who attended the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said that Pakistan has been exporting terrorism across border for decades.

''Despite being on receiving-end of provocative actions, they have maintained a principled position in seeking to resolve differences through dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful means. It's particularly true in case of Pakistan,'' Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said in United Nations Security Council.

''Pakistan has so far failed to respond positively at its own cost, particularly in relation to its global reputation & standing,'' Rabbani told UNSC.

The minister also said,''Scourge of terrorism affecting Afghanistan is product of long-standing policy by a neighboring State to keep Afghanistan unstable. It has menaced Afghanistan for several decades now, with its roots located in terrorist sanctuaries & safe havens outside Afghanistan.''

India, on Friday, gave a fitting response to Pakistan at the United Nations by highlighting that the neighboring nation has now become synonymous with terrorism. A statement made by India's First Secretary to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir said, "Pakistan is now Terroristan."

OneIndia News