  • search

Afghanistan: US strike kills Islamic State commander

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kabul, Aug 27: A US strike over the weekend killed a senior Islamic State commander in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan and US officials said on Monday.

    The strike in Nangarhar province killed Abu Sayeed Orakzai, a senior leader in the extremist group, according to Shah Hussain Martazawi, deputy spokesman for the Afghan presidency. He said the operation showed the government's "determination to fight terrorism."

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said American forces launched a counterterrorism strike in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday that targeted a "senior leader of a designated terrorist organization." He did not provide further details.

    "These efforts target the real enemies of Afghanistan, the same enemies who threaten America," he said.

    An IS affiliate that emerged in Afghanistan in 2014 has carried out scores of attacks targeting security forces and the country's Shiite minority. Even with US and NATO support, Afghan security forces have struggled to combat IS and the more well-established Taliban.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    afghanistan islamic state united states

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue