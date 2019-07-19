Afghanistan: 4 dead in a blast near Kabul University

  • search
    Kabul, July 19: A massive blast near Kabul University in Afghanistan's capital city left at least four dead and many injured on Friday morning, said reports.

    "4 people have been martyred (killed), & 16 more wounded, as a result of today's explosion in Kabul," tweeted health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar

    Afghanistan: Two killed, 10 injured in a blast near Kabul University

    No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility. A student at the university campus said the explosion happened when a number of students were waiting near the campus gate to attend an exam, reports Reuters.

    [Afghanistan: 10 injured after IED blast targets bus in Kabul]

    On May 27, a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in Kabul city's PD2 in Afghanistan.

    On Feb 19, a blast in Afghanistan's Laghman province left at least six people dead. The explosion was reportedly a Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which took place in Qarghaee district.

