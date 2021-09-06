How everyone got it wrong regarding the Taliban

Afghanistan Resistance Force spokesperson killed in Panjshir say reports

Kabul, Sep 06: A spokesperson of the Afghanistan's Resistance Force was killed in the ongoing fighting in Panjshir. Several users took to Twitter and said that the spokesperson, Fahim Dashti was killed in the ongoing fighting.

"With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the terrorist Taliban," a tweet read.

Dashti had on Sunday said that the Taliban had been driven out of the region. Another tweet by Saad Mohseni said, 'terrible news from Panjshir. Fahim Dashti fought hard for free media. He carried, may his soul rest in peace.'

The Taliban have been fighting to take over this region. However it has met with stiff resistance. The Valley lies 90 miles north of Kabul. The details of Dashti's death could not be independently verified by OneIndia.

Fighting in the region has escalated since Friday. The Taliban has claimed that the entire region has been taken over. This was the only province that had not fallen to the Taliba since it took over the entire nation.

The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations, the leader of the Resistance Force, Ahmad Massoud had said.

To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab, he also said.

