    Afghanistan's Ghani wins majority in presidential poll with 923,868 votes

    Kabul, Dec 22: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was on track to win a second term Sunday, after election officials announced he had scored a majority in presidential elections.

    According to the Independent Election Commission, Ghani won 50.64 percent of the vote in the September 28 poll, while his rival Abdullah Abdullah scored 39.52 percent.

    Candidates have the opportunity to lodge any complaints before a final result is published.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
