Afghanistan: Balochistan Liberation Army chief killed in suicide attack

Kabul, Dec 26: Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) chief and mastermind of last month's Chinese consulate attack in Karachi, Aslam Baloch, has been killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan.

Aslam Baloch was among six killed in suicide bombing in Kandahar, Afghanistan on December 24. He was responsible for conducting a suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in Dalbandin (August) and the foiled attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

"A number of civilians were killed as a result of the suicide attack in Aino Mina Township. They are six people and two others were wounded. It is said that a number of Baloch nationals were among those martyred," Tolo news reported Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish as saying.