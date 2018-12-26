  • search
    Afghanistan: Balochistan Liberation Army chief killed in suicide attack

    Kabul, Dec 26: Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) chief and mastermind of last month's Chinese consulate attack in Karachi, Aslam Baloch, has been killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan.

    Aslam Baloch. File photo
    Aslam Baloch. File photo

    Aslam Baloch was among six killed in suicide bombing in Kandahar, Afghanistan on December 24. He was responsible for conducting a suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in Dalbandin (August) and the foiled attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

    "A number of civilians were killed as a result of the suicide attack in Aino Mina Township. They are six people and two others were wounded. It is said that a number of Baloch nationals were among those martyred,"  Tolo news reported Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish as saying.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
