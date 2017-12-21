Afghanistan: 3 killed in explosion in Herat

Three people were killed and two injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city on Thursday evening.

The explosion took place in Jibreel area around 5.30 pm local time, reported TOLO news while quoting Herat police.

On November 16, at least five policemen were killed after an explosive device detonated near Lab-e-Jar square in Kabul City's PD4 area.

On November 10, at least one police personnel was killed and five others injured in a heavy explosion in Bolan area of Lashkargah City, Helmand province of Afghanistan.

OneIndia News