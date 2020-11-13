YouTube
    A week later, China congratulates Biden on US election win

    Beijing, Nov 13: China has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden, nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American Elections. China said that it respects the choice of the American people.

    We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Biden and Harris, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing.

    Earlier China had refused to acknowledge the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections saying that the outcome is yet to be determined.

    Biden admin will prioritise defence with India

    "Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told press at a regular briefing earlier this month

      China was among a handful of other countries including Russia and Mexico that had not congratulated the President-elect. China said it had noticed that Biden declared he is the winner of the election.

      X