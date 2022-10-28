A timeline of the Elon Musk-Twitter saga

What if Owaisi had? Muslim users on Twitter blast Kejriwal for asking for Hindu God images on currency notes

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 28: The love-hate relationship between Twitter and Elon Musk seem to have finally come to a conclusion. Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

Reportedly, Musk sacked Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, among others.

In a detailed statement, Musk explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," the statement said.

Elon Musk now controls Twitter: Top executive fired

Here's a quick look at how the saga featuring the billionaire Tesla CEO and the social platform unfolded.

January 31: Elon Musk procures a 5% stake in the company by mid-March.

March 26: Questioning Twitter's commitment to free speech, Telsa chief says he is giving "serious thought" to building an alternative to the social media platform.

March 27: Musk begins talks with its CEO and board members about potentially joining the board.

April 4: Musk becomes the largest shareholder of Twitter after acquiring a 9% stake, or 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion.

April 5: Twitter welcomes Musk on board on the condition he amasses no more than 14.9% of the company's stock.

April 11: After a heated exchange with Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announces Musk will not be joining the board after all.

April 14: Musk offers to buy the company outright for about $44 billion.

April 15: Twitter adopts a "poison pill" defense to avoid a hostile takeover by Musk.

April 21: Musk comes up with $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter. Twitter board is under pressure to negotiate.

May 13: Musk puts Twitter purchase "temporarily on hold."

June 6: Musk threatens to end the deal accusing Twitter of refusing to give him the information he requested about its spam bot accounts.

July 12: Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete the deal soon. Musk responds.

July 19: The Musk-Twitter legal dispute will go to trial in October, says Judge.

October 5: Musk decides to go with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

October 6: Court gives both Twitter and Musk until Oct. 28 to reach agreement to close the deal.

October 27: Twitter won't become a "free-for-all hellscape," says Musk

October 28: Musk acquires Twitter, fires top executives.

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 9:04 [IST]