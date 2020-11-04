US elections 2020: Keep the faith, we are winning says Biden

A big win says Donald Trump as he is set to make statement shortly

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 04: US President Donald Trump would be making a statement later today. Taking to Twitter, Trump said, " I will be making a statement tonight. A big win."

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.

Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed, Trump also said on Twitter. Earlier Trump had said that they are really looking good all over the country. Thank You.

Trump's comments came shortly after Joe Biden made a short speech in which he sounded confident of victory.

The results are continuing to trickle in and the fight is still close. Biden in a short address at Wilmington, Delaware said that he is confident of victory. He also said that the voter turn out has been good and his team has done a great job in the election campaign.

He said that it is not his job to declare the election. We have done great and all of you keep the faith because we are going to win, Biden also said.

"Good evening. Your patience is commendable." he says, adding: "We feel good about where we are," to the sound of blaring car horns from his audience of supports. He was on stage with his wife Jill on stage.