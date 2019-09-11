9/11: ‘The Falling Man,’ an image that we will never forget

Washington, Sep 11: It is 9/11 and who can every forget this day, when terrorists of the Al-Qaeda hit the World Trade Centre.

As the camera continued to capture horrifying images of the attack, one of them pointed towards the burning North Tower at 9.41.15 am. A man who has never been identified was photographed falling to his death from the upper levels of the North Tower. The photograph is referred to as the 'Falling Man.'

The Falling Man:

The photograph was shot by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew

The identity of the man remains uncertain until date.

One reporter suggested that the man may have been Norbeto Hernandez, a pastry chef

It is unclear if fell searching for safety or jumped to escape fire and smoke

While the photo shows the man is falling straight down, a series of images show him tumbling through the air.

The photographer noted that he had been criticised by readers who found the image disturbing.

The photo first appeared in the New York Times on September 12, 2001.

The photo was captioned: A Person falls headfirst after jumping from the north tower of the World Trade Center. It was a horrific sight that was repeated in the moments after the planes struck the towers."

The photo appeared only once owing to criticism and anger

Six years later, it appears on page 1 of The New York Times Book Review on May 27, 2007.

A documentary called 9/11: The Falling Man was released in 2006.

The documentary made by Henry Singer is about the picture and story behind it