8 killed after student opens fire in Russian University campus

Moscow, Sep 20: Eight people died after a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday.

"Some students locked themselves in universities auditoriums to hide from the attacker. Some students jumped out of the windows. Law enforcement agents are heading to the site," reported Russia's TASS news agency, citing sources.

The unidentified perpetrator used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service.

The Investigative Committee has opened a murder probe in the aftermath of the incident. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building. The regional heath ministry among those wounded were injuries both from the shooting and from trying to escape the building.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims sustained injuries from the shooting or from trying to escape the building. Local police were on their way to the site of the incident, state news agency Tass reported.

"Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured," tweeted Indian Embassy in Russia.

"Embassy is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe," it added.