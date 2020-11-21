8 injured in shooting at US mall in Wisconsin

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 21: Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a US mall in Wisconsin.

The FBI and Milwaukee County Sheriff's office said that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the active response by the local police.

When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene, a statement by the police read. The wounded included seven adults and a teenager. While the seriousness of their injuries is not known as yet, the injured have been rushed to hospital. However ABC news reported that the injuries were not life threatening.

The police identified the shooter as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The mall workers took shelter inside the building as the shooter rampaged, reports also said.