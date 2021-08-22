7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

Biden vows to evacuate Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'

pti-PTI

Kabul, Aug 22: The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.”

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.