50 supercars including Ferraris destroyed in Typhoon Jebi

Japan, Sep 15: Typhoon Jebi has created quite a ruckus in Japan over theb past few days. In what is being termed as the worst typhoon Japan has witnessed in the last 25 years, Jebi is leaving a track a destruction wherever it is going. The new victim to the fury of typhoon Jebi are the 51 sports cars, including Ferraris.

The typhoon hit the authorised Ferrari dealership at Rokko island, an artificial island in the city of Kobe and destroyed 51 out of 53 cars. The damage is estimated to be worth $9 million (about Rs 65 crores). The cars included display cars, cars that had already been purchased and those that were undergoing service. It is said that the employees tried their best to protect their treasure by blocking the entrance with sandbags, and tarps but none of it helped.

With water rising upto 3 ft inside the dealership and around, salt water seeped into engine bays as standing water rose to a meter. The vehicles have been inspected and are being considered for scrappage. Clearly, scrapping is only the first step of the process, and the dealership is now considering its options.

11 people have died and another 300 were injured. This September brought in winds at 220 km/h, torrential rains and floods. The region is surrounded by sea and swept over vast expanses. vehicles were abandoned for fear of life and ships struck bridges. With a million people evacuated, Kansai International Airport welcomed stranded folks.