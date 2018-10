Tokyo, October 26: Earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Japan's Hokkaido on Friday morning.

On October 23, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Okinawa prefecture on Tuesday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said. Japan Earthquake: 6.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Okinawa.

There has been on report on the loss of life or property and casualties.

More details awaited.