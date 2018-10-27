US: Several killed in Pittsburgh shooting, Trump tweets on incident

Pittsburgh, Oct 27: At least four people killed on Saturday after police in the US city of Pittsburgh were called to an "active shooter," reportedly near a Jewish synagogue.

CBS reported that seven people were confirmed dead, and that two police officers had been shot, while Fox put the death toll at four.

"There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady," Pittsburgh's Public Safety department, which includes the police, said on Twitter.

Police reported that a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused "multiple casualties" on Saturday.

The Tree of Life congregation is located in the area cited by police.

Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was watching developments in a shooting incident on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh where it looked like there were "multiple fatalities."

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

"Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" he said in tweet.

This is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where gunmen regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 deaths annually.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)