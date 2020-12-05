36 British MPs seek urgent intervention into farmer agitation in India

YouTube
    London, Dec 05: At least thirty six British MPs from various parties including some of Indian origin have written to the British Foreign Secretary asking him to raise the issue of farmers' agitation with the Narendra Modi government.

    The letter seeks an urgent meeting with and an update on the representations the foreign office may have made with India on the issue, including the recent London visit made by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

    BJP government only understands language of street protests: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on farmers stir farmer

    "This is an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to the Punjab, although it also heavily impacts on other Indian states. Many British Sikhs and Punjabis have taken this matter up with their MPs, as they (are) directly affected with family members and ancestral land in the Punjab," the letter says.

    The letter also alleges that they fail too protect farmers from exploitation and ensure fair prices for their produce.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
