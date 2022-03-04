Back-channel: How India is undertaking the evacuation drive from Ukraine

250 Russian tanks destroyed, nearly 10,000 troops killed: Ukraine armed forces

International

oi-Deepika S

Kyiv, Mar 04: Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine has claimed that it has now destroyed a total of 250 Russian tanks and nearly 10,000 troops and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops.

The Kyiv Independent claimed that Ukraine's military had destroyed a large number of Russian troops in its defence.

Indicative estimates of Russia's losses as of March 4, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/d5NbS3A6aP — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022

A viral video has gone viral, in which a group of Ukrainians looked extremely pleased after commandeering an abandoned Russian tank. They also took it on a joyride amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

The video was filmed in Kharkiv and it shows a group of men driving the captured Russian tank in a snowy field. Speaking in his native language, one of the men says, 'glory to Ukraine. We did it." Their friends laughed and cheered in the background.

Meanwhile, the Russian Military has seized Europe's largest nuclear plant site Zaporizhzhia today.

The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the military action entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Elsewhere, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 14:02 [IST]