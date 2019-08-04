  • search
    21 killed in Texas Walmart shooting

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Texas, Aug 04: At least 21 people have been killed in a shooting that took place at a shopping centre in Texas.

    A 21 year old man has been taken into custody after the shooting at an El Paso shopping centre in which 26 were also injured. The suspect has been identified as as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas.

    The Walmart was at capacity at the time of the incident and shoppers were buying buying back-to-school supplies at the time of the attack.

    The only suspect is a white male. No officers had fired weapons in apprehending him said, police spokesman Sergeant Robert Gomez. He further said that there is no further threat and there are no more shooters at this time.

    We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We're working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate, Walmart said in a tweet.

