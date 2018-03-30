20 killed in fire on bus of factory workers in Thailand

Police says a fire on a bus carrying migrant workers to factories near Bangkok has killed 20 people, according to reports by AP.

The fire incident was reported to police around 1:30 a.m on Friday and occurred in Tak province in western Thailand along the border with Myanmar. Local media have reported the workers were from Myanmar.

Police said the bus was leaving Tak province to take workers to factories in industrial zones near Bangkok.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day