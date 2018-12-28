  • search
    19 killed, 219 wounded in Sudan protests: Government

    By Pti
    Khartoum, Dec 27: Clashes between Sudanese anti-riot police and protesters in demonstrations against a rise in bread prices have killed 19 people, including two security force personnel, the government said Thursday.

    19 killed, 219 wounded in Sudan protests: Government (Representative image)

    "Nineteen people lost their lives in the incidents including two from security forces," government spokesman Boshara Juma said on state television, adding that 219 people were wounded.

    Sudanese authorities had previously said that eight people have been killed in clashes in Khartoum and several other cities since the protests began on December 19.

