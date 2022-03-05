1000s in Europe without internet: Cyber attack likely

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Paris, Mar 05: Thousands were left without internet in Europe after reports said that there has been a likely cyber hack. Orange said that nearly 9,000 subscribers of a satellite internet service provided by its subsidiary Nordnet in France are without internet following a cyber event on February 24 at Viasat.

Viasat said that in the US there was a cyber event which had caused a partial network outage for customers in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe. General Michel Friedling, head of France's Space Command, said according to AFP said, for several days, shortly after the start of operations, we have had a satellite network that covers Europe and Ukraine in particular, which was the victim of a cyberattack, with tens of thousands of terminals that were rendered inoperative immediately after the attack.

"Due to a massive disruption of the satellite connection in Europe, remote monitoring and control of thousands of wind power converters is currently only possible to a limited extent," said Germany's Enercon.

The AFP report quoting military and cyber specialists said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to an outbreak of cyberattacks. However as of now the attacks appear to have been contained.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:08 [IST]