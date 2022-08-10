Covid-19 confusion deepens as 25 per cent of new black fungus patients have no coronavirus record

Viral video: Bangle seller thrashed in MP's Indore; Minister says used fake name

Which is the cleanest city in India? Here are top 3 cleanest cities in the country in 2021

Drug addicts kill deliveryman, snatch food packet

Indore

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Indore, Aug 10: Two drug addicts were arrested and four minor boys detained in connection with the killing of a food delivery man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The motive of the accused was to rob the food and money the victim, Sunil Verma (20), was carrying on the July 29 night, a police officer said.

The incident had occurred under the limits of Banganga police station.

Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria told reporters on Tuesday that Vishal Mewadi (19) and Arjun Gudrant (20) were arrested on the charge of murder and four boys were detained, a PTI report said.

He said Vishal Mewadi and Arjun Gudrant and the boys were consuming alcohol and drugs and smoking marijuana at a deserted place on the night of the incident.

"Their motive was to snatch the bag containing food packets from Sunil Verma who was riding a motorcycle. They stopped him, took away the bag, stabbed him and also took away his wallet containing ₹ 4,000," said Dharmendra Bhadoria.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the police found a torn bag of the food delivery company at the spot indicating a fight between Sunil Verma and his attackers.

He said Sunil Verma rode the motorcycle to reach a private hospital though he was grievously wounded in the knife attack.

"He was sent to a government hospital but his life could not be saved due to serious injuries," Rajendra Soni added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:29 [IST]