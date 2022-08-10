India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Political Crisis Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Indore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Drug addicts kill deliveryman, snatch food packet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Indore, Aug 10: Two drug addicts were arrested and four minor boys detained in connection with the killing of a food delivery man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

    The motive of the accused was to rob the food and money the victim, Sunil Verma (20), was carrying on the July 29 night, a police officer said.

    vDrug addicts kill deliveryman, snatch food packet
    Representational Image

    The incident had occurred under the limits of Banganga police station.

    Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff bookedSexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria told reporters on Tuesday that Vishal Mewadi (19) and Arjun Gudrant (20) were arrested on the charge of murder and four boys were detained, a PTI report said.

    He said Vishal Mewadi and Arjun Gudrant and the boys were consuming alcohol and drugs and smoking marijuana at a deserted place on the night of the incident.

    "Their motive was to snatch the bag containing food packets from Sunil Verma who was riding a motorcycle. They stopped him, took away the bag, stabbed him and also took away his wallet containing ₹ 4,000," said Dharmendra Bhadoria.

    Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the police found a torn bag of the food delivery company at the spot indicating a fight between Sunil Verma and his attackers.

    He said Sunil Verma rode the motorcycle to reach a private hospital though he was grievously wounded in the knife attack.

    "He was sent to a government hospital but his life could not be saved due to serious injuries," Rajendra Soni added.

    Comments

    More indore News  

    Read more about:

    drug abuse murder

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X