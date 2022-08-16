‘Zero tolerance’: Sachin Pilot demands action from own govt over Dalit boy's death

pti-Deepika S

Jodhpur, Aug 16: The death of a dalit student in Rajasthan's Jalore has become the latest flashpoint in the Gehlot vs Pilot war in the state. In veiled criticism of the Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot called for zero tolerance to incidents like the recent killing of a Dalit boy and called for action against local officials for an alleged lathi-charge on the victim's family.

"We will have to instill confidence among Dalits that we stand with them. There is no other option. The government should work on the shortcomings to change the system," he said after visiting the victim's family.

Nine-year-old Indra Meghwal died Saturday, nearly three weeks after being allegedly beaten up by a teacher for touching a water pot used by the upper caste at his school in Surana village in Jalore district.

The teacher, Chail Singh, has been arrested and the state's Congress government is taking action against the private school as well. But it remains under flak over the incident.

Pilot, a former deputy chief minister who staged a rebellion against CM Gehlot in 2020, visited the family with a group of local leaders.

"Such discrimination is taking place in our system even after 75 years of independence. This is a matter of self-introspection for all of us," he told reporters after the visit. "His death raises several questions," the Congress leader added.

He also recalled the murder of a Dalit man's in Pali in March, allegedly for sporting a moustache.

He said the child's body was buried during the night and the family members have alleged that police lathi-charged them. "They are naming the SDM and Deputy SP and immediate action should be taken against them," he added.

Pilot said it is not appropriate to say that such incidents happen in other states as well.

"There should be zero tolerance to such incidents. We should not wait for the next incident to take action. We have to take steps to defeat such ideology. No one can escape after committing atrocities on Dalits," he said.

The former deputy CM said there should be fear of the law and a feeling of confidence needs to be instilled among Dalits.

Pilot said the child cannot be brought back to life "but an example can be set".

He said the child's family is scared and the government should ensure their security. He said one should speak against injustice wherever it is found.

He was accompanied by Rajasthan Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary, party MLA Ramniwas Gawriya and other local leaders.