Zaira Wasim molestation case: Mumbai police registers FIR

The Mumbai Police on Sunday recorded the statement of actor Zaira Wasim, who had alleged molestation onboard an Air Vistara flight, and registered case against unkonwn person.

The case has been registered under section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act. POSCO act has been invoked as Zaira, who starred in Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, is a minor.

Wasim had alleged that she molested on Air Vistara Delhi to Mumbai flight by a man who was sitting behind her.

The 17-year-old, in an Instagram post, said the man was rubbing his foot against her back and even caressed her neck while she was half asleep.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?"

"He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," Wasim posted.

The actor reportedly called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use.

Air Vistara responded to the incident and tweeted that it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the matter.

