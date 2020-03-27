  • search
    You're a fighter, will overcome this challenge: Modi to UK PM who tests coronavirus positive

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.

    "Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.

    He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

    "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.

