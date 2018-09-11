  • search

Modi praises Anganwadi workers for pushing vaccination and immunization

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the ASHA and Anganwadi workers and health beneficiaries via video conferencing on Tuesday.

    You all are playing role of nation builders, says Modi during interaction with Anganwadi workers

    During the interaction, Modi said,''The government has focussed on aspects relating to nutrition & quality healthcare. Vaccination efforts are on at a fast pace. It is important to involve maximum number of women & children in this movement.''

    ''From Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, the Poshan Abhiyaan was launched. It is essential to involve maximum women and children with this movement:,' Modi said.

    ''I thank thousands of doctors of the country who don't charge any fees for treatment of pregnant women. The Government has decided to get the country rid of Anemia under National Nutrition Mission and for this you all need to play an important role,'' PM also said.

    The Prime Minister also said,''Initially, an ASHA worker used to visit a baby 6 times in 42 days after his/her birth, now we have increased that time to 15 months. ASHA worker will visit the baby for 11 times in these 15 months.''The initiative will further strengthen the objectives of Poshan Abhiyaan, the National Nutrition Mission, set up by the Government last November.

