Yogi resigns from state Legislative Council; to take oath as CM on Mar 25

New Delhi, Mar 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has submitted his resignation from the state Legislative Council on Monday. He is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25.

Days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur, Adityanath submitted his resignation from the state Legislative Council for which he was elected in 2017. He had also represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat several times until 2017.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

In the recently-concluded polls, Yogi, a seer-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency. He defeated the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla.

This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA. The BJP came to power by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies and garnering a 41.29 per cent vote share. The primary opposition party SP has won 111 seats.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:14 [IST]