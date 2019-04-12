  • search
    Yogi has to explain Ali Bajrang Bali remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Finding him prima facie guilty of violating the model code of conduct, the commission asked him to respond by Friday evening.

    Adityanath had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

    'Frightened' Rahul has fled Amethi seat, says Yogi Adityanath

    "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrang Bali' par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Partyhave faith in Ali, we have faith in Hanuman)," the UP CM had said.

    His statement came while referring to BSP chief Mayawati's speech at a rally in Deoband, where she urged Muslims to back the alliance.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 6:01 [IST]
