Yogi Adityanath to address over 100 rallies in five election-bound states

New Delhi, Nov 16: With campaigning for Assembly elections in five states going on in full swing, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as one of most valuable star campaigners not only in the Hindi-speaking states but also in some other as well. Yogi Adityanath is likely to address rallies in Telengana and Mizoram Assembly elections as well.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the UP CM is maximum in demand and it is likely that number of his rallies in these five state may cross over 100 rallies as more and more demand is coming from these states for him to address rallies there. Sources said that managing rallies for him little easy than managing big rallies. He will be addressing all kings of rallies and road show.

Earlier demand for Yogi Adityanath was from Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but now demands are coming from Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Mizoram. But this is all happening because he has emerged as one of the biggest crowed puller after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. So states are asking for more of his programme.

In Chhattisgarh, he is maximum in demand and he had even joined the nomination of chief minister Raman Singh who touched his feet in veneration of a saint before filing his nomination and starting poll campaign. He is regularly participating in rallies, public meetings and road shows in the state. He addressed around 26 rallies in the state so far.

In Rajasthan, as per the demand made by the Rajasthan BJP, Yogi Adityanath would be addressing 21 rallies between November 21 to November 30. The firebrand leader is maximum in demand and party president Amit Shah wants states to take his services as much as possible where it can benefit the organisation. Right from the very beginning, it was indicated that he was maximum in demand. Yogi Adityanath will start his rally from the Kota region where he will address his first three rallies on November 23.

Sources further said that demand for his rallies is also coming from Madhya Pradesh and he will be addressing similar number of rallies as of Rajasthan due to a big area of Uttar Pradesh borders with Madhya Pradesh. Areas like Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand and Malwa where he is much in demand. The BJP does not have much stake in Telengana but there too he will address some rally to energies party workers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite Mizoram being a Christian dominated state, the UP chief minister is likely to address a few rallies there as well. He was in demand in several areas in north-east.