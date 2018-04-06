Yogi to be conferred with 'Dalit Mitra' award; Mahasabha faces revolt over decision

After Ambedkar Mahasabha's president, Lalji Prasad Nirmal's announced to give away the first 'Dalit Mitra' award to confer the 'Dalit Mitra' award on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it has stoked a controversy with the members questioning Lalji's intention.

The Mahasabha's two founding members - Harish Chandra and SR Darapuri - called for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to take disciplinary action against Nirmal, saying he had overstepped his brief by announcing an award for a CM during whose government several cases of Dalit atrocities were reported.

Meanwhile, Chandra, a retired IAS officer, termed the decision to constitute such an award as "arbitrary" and alleged that it was not discussed with the founding members.

The CM will be bestowed with the award on April 14 when the nation celebrates Dr BR Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary.

Nirmal became president of the Mahasabha in 2013 after retiring from the Uttar Pradesh secretariat services.

