Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy

New Delhi, May 26: Uttar Pradesh government will present its budget for the financial year 2022-23 today. The budget which is scheduled to be tabled in the assembly by finance minister Suresh Khanna, is expected to lend the much-needed traction to the promises made by the BJP in its Lok Kalyan Patra before state polls.

The state government had presented an annual budget of rupees 5.50 lakh crore in fiscal year 2021-22. Its size went up to rupees 5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets.

Asked about the size of the Budget, Khanna said: "We had a Budget size of Rs 5.66 lakh crore (including supplementary budget) in 2021-2022. Every year, the size goes up due to inflation. So, we will have a higher budgetary size which may go up to Rs 6 lakh crore or more." "Our economy is growing day by day. Our GSDP is going up. It was Rs 12.47 lakh crore when we came to power in 2017. Our GSDP may have gone up to around Rs 20 lakh crore now," he added.

Here's key expectations

Mobilising additional resources to give a boost to the economy of Uttar Pradesh

Women, youth and farmers will be given priority in the budget

Free electricity to the farmers for irrigation

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:56 [IST]