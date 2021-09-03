YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks in-camera hearing in domestic violence case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday moved an application seeking that the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife be heard in-camera.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar to her chamber and counselled them for long.

    Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks in-camera hearing in domestic violence case

    In the last hearing, the court had pulled up the singer after he failed to appear before it and gave him final warning.

    "No one is above the law," the judge had said.

    Talwar has filed the domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

    Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

    In her plea, Talwar has charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

    The 38-year-old woman claimed that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

    Advocate Sandeep Kapur appeared for Talwar in the case, while advocate Rebecca John represented Singh.

    More DOMESTIC VIOLENCE News  

    Read more about:

    domestic violence

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X