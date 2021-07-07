'Yeh Dil Maange More'!: Remembering Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 07: India-Pakistan war of 1999 - known as the Kargil War could not have been written without the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions on the inhospitable battlefield.

He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history.

Batra was often referred to as ''Sher Shah'' ("Lion King") in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

Early Life

Born on 9 September 1974 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Batra was the third child of Girdhari Lal Batra, a government school principal, and Kamal Kanta Batra, a school teacher.

He was the elder of twin sons and had two sisters. He attended the D.A.V. Public School in Palampur, where he studied up to middle standard. He received his senior secondary education at Central School, Palampur.

In 1990, he and his twin brother represented their school in table tennis at All India KVS Nationals. He also was a green belt holder in Karate and went on to attend a national level camp in Manali.

Later, he attended DAV College, Chandigarh in B.Sc Medical Sciences.At college, he joined the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) while he was in the first year.

During the Inter-State NCC Camp, he was adjudged the best NCC Air Wing cadet of Punjab Directorate in North Zone.

He was selected and underwent a 40-day paratrooping training with his NCC Air Wing unit at Pinjore Airfield and Flying Club.

During the next two years in DAV, he remained a cadet of the Army Wing of NCC.

He afterward qualified for the 'C' certificate in the NCC and attained the rank of Senior Under Officer in his NCC unit. Subsequently, in 1994, he was selected for the Republic Day parade as a NCC cadet, and when he came back home, he told his parents that he wanted to join the Army.

In 1995, while still in college, he was selected for the merchant navy at a shipping company headquartered in Hong Kong, but ultimately he changed his mind. That same year he completed his bachelor's degree, graduating from the DAV College in Chandigarh.

Following completion of his bachelor's degree in 1995, he enrolled at Panjab University in Chandigarh, where he took admission in MA English course, so that he could prepare for the "Combined Defence Services" (CDS) Examination.

He attended evening classes at the University and worked part-time in the morning as a branch manager of a travelling agency in Chandigarh.

In 1996, he passed the CDS examination and got selected at the Services Selection Board (SSB) at Allahabad. He was among the top 35 candidates in the Order of Merit.

After completing a year (session 1995-96) toward the degree of MA in English, he left the University to join the Indian Military Academy.

In the words of his father, Vikram had found his purpose in life. He had found the way to a righteous path that would lead him to his goal - to a service that was extraordinarily high and supreme.

When Captain Vikram Batra paid his last visit to his home

His last visit to his home in Palampur before going to the war was in March 1999 during Holi celebrations. This was also the last time he met his family members and fiancee Dimple Cheema who later told the media what the Captain had told him when she asked him to be safe at the war.

Kargil war

Vikram's unit received orders to move to Kargil and he reported for duty on June 1, 1999. Eighteen days later, on June 19, 1999, he was ordered to recapture Point 5140 in his first major battle in the war.

His unit was ordered to recapture Point 5140 in his first major battle in the war. Even though the enemy had the higher ground, he led his men to a brilliant tactical assault on the enemy.

The 13 J&K Rifles won a decisive victory which strengthened India's hold on the territory and he was immortalised when he reportedly told his commander: 'Yeh dil maange more.' His next operation was to capture the 17000-feet high Point 4875, a tough challenge made harder by the steep slopes and chilly temperature.

On a fateful night, after shocking the enemy to retreat, he went to rescue a junior officer who had injured his legs in an explosion. Even though he took out five enemies with a grenade a bullet hit him on the chest.

Legacy

Vikram Batra is also well known in India for using the slogan, Yeh Dil Maange More! as his signal to communicate mission success.

He is also known for an interview in which he stated that Pakistani soldiers were aware of him.

Awards:

Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour on 15 August 1999, the 52nd anniversary of India's independence. His father G.L. Batra received the honour for his deceased son from the President of India, the late K. R. Narayanan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 15:15 [IST]