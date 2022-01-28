YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya final rites being performed at farm house

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 28: The final rites of Soundarya, granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is being performed at their Abbigere farmhouse in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

    Yediyurappas daughter Soundarya final rites being performed at farm house

    Dr Soundarya VY was found hanging at her city residence on Friday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

    Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital where she was employed, since 2018, police said. On Friday morning, Neeraj left for duty while she was home at their Vasant Nagar residence here.

    The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called on his wife's phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

    The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed. Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources said.

    Opposition leaders like Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar have also offered condolence over the demise.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News  

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X